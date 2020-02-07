Birmingham Velocity Accelerator elevator speech: Leveld

The fourth group of cohort companies is two weeks into the intense boot camp that is the Velocity Accelerator at Birmingham’s Innovation Depot. Alabama NewsCenter was there at the kickoff of the new class to get the “elevator speeches” from the seven companies taking part in the program. The companies are hoping Velocity Accelerator helps them quickly reach the next level – whether it be scaling the business, finding investors or developing the technology to reach operational goals.

Today we hear from Leveld, an app-based marketplace that enables location-specific tool and equipment rentals utilizing peer-to-peer transactions. Leveld wants to provide people more convenient and affordable access to tools and equipment, as well as enable consumers to generate passive income from their personal stock of tools when not in use.

Birmingham Velocity Accelerator cohort Leveld's elevator pitch from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.