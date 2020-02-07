R.B. Hudson students partner with community groups to beautify Selma

When art, schools and the community get together, lasting partnerships are formed.

In Selma, such a partnership is ongoing as students from R.B. Hudson STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and math) Academy are taking part in an art project aimed at creating a new and attractive space for the community.

Last month, students began working with Selma-based ArtsRevive to transform a building owned by Cougar Oil into an inspirational mural, which students say will be their vision for the future of Selma.

“We wanted to encourage students to think outside the box, but we also wanted to embody the history of Selma itself, all while giving a ray of hope to the community, “said Mariama DeRamus, R.B. Hudson visual arts teacher.

Students from the R.B. Hudson High School STEAM Academy are working with the nonprofit ArtsRevive group to create a mural on the side of a building owned by Cougar Oil in Selma. (Michael Jordan/Alabama NewsCenter) STEAM Academy students work on a portion of their mural depicting the Edmund Pettus Bridge. (Michael Jordan/Alabama NewsCenter) Students from the R.B. Hudson STEAM Academy use a wall fan as the propeller for a vintage airplane in the mural they’re creating on Cougar Oil property in Selma. (Michael Jordan/Alabama NewsCenter)

ArtsRevive is a Selma not-for-profit that believes the arts offer an entry to economic and community redevelopment and can spur creative place-making in Selma and Dallas County. The group works to bring together community members, governmental leaders, artists and designers to increase vibrancy and diversity.

“We told students that we wanted them to focus on what they envision for the future of Selma, while not forgetting the past,” said Becky Youngblood, executive director of ArtsRevive.

Organizers say they hope to have the mural complete this month.

ArtsRevive has several ideas for future use of the space. The organization plans on creating space for an art studio and flower garden for students and the community to enjoy.

The mural is at 136 Maxey St. in Selma.