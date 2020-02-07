Scott Martin: A few showers, flurries for Alabama early today

Bill Murray has the Alabama forecast heading into the weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

TODAY: After a few flurries or very light showers move out of Alabama this morning, we will dry out for the rest of the day with skies becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Afternoon highs will top out in the 40s. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight and overnight, with lows dropping into the lower 30s to the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: A small, quick-moving disturbance may bring a few light showers, but the lower levels of the atmosphere will be dry, so most of that may evaporate before making it to the surface. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and highs will be in the lower 50s to the lower 60s. The chance of rain will be less than 20%.

SUNDAY: Much of the day will be partly to mostly sunny, but clouds look to move in late. Rain chances will start to rise after midnight as the next cold front approaches, setting up a period of unsettled weather for the work week. Highs will be in the 60s.

MONDAY: A cold front will move into Alabama. Ahead of the front, the flow of moist air from the Gulf of Mexico will increase, which will set the stage for rain and a few thunderstorms, especially for the afternoon and evening. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: The front stalls out across Alabama, which will keep rain and a few thunderstorms likely throughout the daylight hours. Rain chances will decrease a little during the evening, potentially allowing some locations to have a few hours without rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 70s from northwest to southeast.

WEDNESDAY: The front will finally start moving, but we’ll have another day with rain and a few thunderstorms likely at times. It may take a while for the rain to move out, possibly into Thursday morning for eastern Alabama. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the mid-60s.

THURSDAY: We may have some lingering showers over the eastern half of the state to start the day, but we’ll be drying out before we reach midday. Skies will begin clearing during the afternoon and evening, and highs will be in the upper 50s to the upper 60s.

RAINFALL THROUGH VALENTINE’S DAY: We could see another 3-6 inches of rain with a very wet pattern during the work week.

VOODOO LAND: Taking a quick peek into Voodoo Land, it looks like we will be dry for Valentine’s Day and the weekend. Temperatures look to be in the upper 50s for highs and lower to mid-40s for lows. Enjoy it while you can, as another system looks to move in by Monday, Feb. 17.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.