Birmingham Velocity Accelerator elevator speech: Vendrix

The fourth group of cohort companies is two weeks into the intense boot camp that is the Velocity Accelerator at Birmingham’s Innovation Depot. Alabama NewsCenter was there at the kickoff of the new class to get the “elevator speeches” from the seven companies taking part in the program. The companies are hoping Velocity Accelerator helps them quickly reach the next level – whether it be scaling the business, finding investors or developing the technology to reach operational goals.

Today we hear from Vendrix, a purchasing platform for card-based B2B transactions. Vendrix gives business owners a higher level of accountability while affording employees the convenience of purchasing with a credit card.

Birmingham Velocity Accelerator cohort Vendrix’s elevator pitch from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.