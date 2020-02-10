Alabama Maker CakEffect bakes amazing creations for your special occasions

CakEffect Bakery (Hoover)

The Maker: Komeh Davis

Nothing says love like sweet treats for special occasions, but especially for Valentine’s Day, arguably the sweetest day of the year.

For Komeh Davis, owner of CakEffect Bakery in Hoover, however, there’s nothing sweeter than success. An artist at heart and an attorney by training, Davis found her true calling – baking – in 2011. Davis and her team of bakers at CakEffect are pulling out all the stops to provide yummy sweets and special gift packages for Valentine’s Day. Red velvet cupcakes, chocolate treats and more await. The scrumptious heart-shaped cookie cake with chocolate bits is just in time for gifting. Davis makes beautiful wedding cakes and groom cakes. Armed with frosting and artistry, Davis can make almost any dessert whimsical.

She admits to feeling “something in the atmosphere” at this time of year.

“Valentine’s Day is a time when there’s a lot of love in the air,” Davis said, with a big smile. “People seem to show a lot of love at this time.”

CakEffect Bakery’s work is both jaw-dropping and mouth-watering from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Davis’ customers find a large selection of cheesecakes: chocolate tuxedo, strawberries and cream, Godiva chocolate and New York-style are among flavors that beckon. Cupcakes can be bought singly, or select from several varieties such as Key lime, sweet and simple, caramel delight, red velvet, wedding cake, strawberry supreme, luscious lemon and peach cobbler.

Davis’ specialty, however, is making luscious, melt-in-your-mouth cakes. Customers are amazed by her jaw-dropping creations: the Alice in Wonderland cake is sure to thrill youngsters – and girls at heart, who sometimes order for adult tea parties – with a seemingly precariously placed teacup, just so. It seems that every cake is more beautiful than the one before. Unusual items are no problem for Davis’ all-electric bakery in Hoover.

“Baking is in my blood,” said Davis, who “picked up” her baking skills from her mother, Naomi Truman. Growing up in Detroit, Michigan, Davis enjoyed spending time with her mother as she cooked and baked for the family.

“I’d be in the kitchen watching my mother at the table,” Davis said. “I was an only child, so that was my entertainment.”

Davis brings artistic flair to every dessert she makes. (Mike Tomberlin/Alabama NewsCenter) Davis’ Valentine’s Day cookie cake is sure to please. (Mike Tomberlin/Alabama NewsCenter) Customers find cheesecakes in tempting flavors at CakEffect. (Mike Tomberlin/Alabama NewsCenter) Customers find cupcakes galore at CakEffect. (Mike Tomberlin/Alabama NewsCenter) Customers find cupcakes galore at CakEffect. (Mike Tomberlin/Alabama NewsCenter)

CakEffect is a creative outlet for Davis. An artist who has shown her oil paintings at several Birmingham art exhibits, Davis transfers her artistry to her baked goods. She’s enjoyed great success, winning Alabama Retailer of the Year in 2017, and she has been featured on the Food Network’s Bakers vs. Fakers. She puts her talents to use in the community, often baking custom celebration cakes and other treats for Icing Smiles, a nonprofit that assists families affected by the critical illness of a child.

“I love owning a business,” said Davis, who earned a bachelor’s degree in commercial and advertising art at Alabama A&M University, later graduating from Miles Law School. “It gives me a feeling of self-worth when my customers come in and they’re so happy with their cake or desserts. I know I’m accomplishing something for myself, and something really special for my customers.”

To see more of Davis’ creations, visit the CakEffect store, click on Facebook or order online.

“I often say we’re the little cake shop with the grand effect,” Davis said. “We’re here to make our customer’s most special cake dreams come true.”

Birthday cakes are fun for adults, too. (CakEffect) The Alice in Wonderland cake. (CakEffect) The Little Mermaid cake is a crowd pleaser. (CakEffect) Davis adds special flourishes to a 40th birthday cake. (CakEffect)

Louis Vuitton lovers will fancy this cake. (CakEffect) This item is perfect for the big game. (CakEffect) CakEffect makes numerous whimsical cakes. (CakEffect)

CakEffect The product: Tasty baked goods featuring unique designs: Alice in Wonderland cakes are all the rage. Take home: Valentine’s Day cookie cake, specialty design cakes and flavorful cupcakes to please every palate. On Valentine’s Day: Stop at CakEffect’s pop-up shop at Wrapsody in Hoover from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Buy gourmet popcorn with red sprinkles, starting at $3.95 a bag. Visit: CakEffect is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the store at Brock’s Gap Parkway, Suite 109 in Hoover, Alabama.

Phone: Call 205-803-5669 for baked goods made to order.