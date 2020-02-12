Alabama Power invites public participation in Tallapoosa River survey 

Alabama Power is surveying recreational users of the Tallapoosa River as part of its Harris Dam relicensing process.

The dam’s license is set to expire Nov. 30, 2023. Alabama Power must file an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a new license by Nov. 30, 2021.

Survey results will be used to inform the company’s understanding of recreational use of the Tallapoosa River. The results will be submitted with the license application as part of the application’s recreation report.

Alabama Power is inviting those who enjoy recreation on the Tallapoosa River and Lake Harris to take part in a survey as part of its federal relicensing process for Harris Dam. (file)

The public can participate in the electronic survey beginning today. The survey will remain open until March 31. The survey is available through the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/tallapoosauser.

For more information, contact Angie Anderegg at 205-257-2251 or [email protected].

