Power Moves: Bobbie Knight taking helm at Miles College is the latest in a lifetime of leadership

Bobbie Knight was fine in retirement, if you could call serving on numerous boards and volunteering with organizations “retirement.”

One of those was the board of trustees at Miles College.

“I knew some of the challenges the school was facing,” Knight said of the 121-year-old liberal arts college. “I was absolutely floored when they asked me to serve as interim (president).”

Bobbie Knight shares her plans for Miles College from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Since she was named interim president in August 2019, Knight has seen the largest single gift ever to Miles College when former Auburn and NBA basketball star Charles Barkley donated $1 million to the school in January.

Knight is looking to add 500-600 students this fall by appealing to all who are looking for a quality education. Like other historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), Miles is experiencing declining enrollment.

Moreover, Knight wants Miles to become a catalyst for Fairfield and the surrounding area.

“I think we have the opportunity to make a huge difference in this region,” Knight said.

Miles College and U.S. Sen. Doug Jones will host the second annual HBCU Summit on Feb. 14. You can watch the morning session live on Alabama NewsCenter beginning at 9:45 a.m. at alabamanewscenter.com/live/.

Power Moves, an ongoing series by Alabama NewsCenter, celebrates the contributions of multicultural leaders in Alabama. Visit AlabamaNewsCenter.com throughout the year for inspiring stories of those working to elevate the state.