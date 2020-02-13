Recent heavy rains continue to affect Alabama Power lakes

The heavy rains that fell this week are continuing to affect several Alabama Power lakes.

Smith Lake on the Black Warrior River and Weiss Lake on the Coosa River have risen above their summer levels. While Weiss Lake’s rise has slowed, Smith Lake is expected to continue coming up through the weekend. Its level is not expected to peak before the next round of rains, which are forecast for next week.

Alabama Power opens spillway gates at dams to control rising lake levels from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Since Feb. 10, Alabama Power lakes in the Black Warrior, Tallapoosa and Coosa river basins have seen an average of 3.5 inches of rain, which has fallen on already soggy ground and swollen creeks. Since the beginning of February, an average of 8 inches of rain has fallen in these same basins, which is well above normal.

Most of north and central Alabama are still vulnerable to river flooding following this week’s rains, and many areas remain under a flood watch or warning, according to the National Weather Service.

Lake elevations are always subject to change. With all the recent rain, and more to come, individuals with boats and other water-related equipment and facilities should stay alert to changing conditions on Alabama Power reservoirs and be prepared to take steps to project their property.

Alabama Power is opening spillway gates at its dams to help control lake levels after recent heavy rains. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power is opening spillway gates at its dams to help control lake levels after recent heavy rains. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power is opening spillway gates at its dams to help control lake levels after recent heavy rains. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power is opening spillway gates at its dams to help control lake levels after recent heavy rains. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power is opening spillway gates at its dams to help control lake levels after recent heavy rains. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power is opening spillway gates at its dams to help control lake levels after recent heavy rains. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power is opening spillway gates at its dams to help control lake levels after recent heavy rains. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power is opening spillway gates at its dams to help control lake levels after recent heavy rains. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power is opening spillway gates at its dams to help control lake levels after recent heavy rains. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power is opening spillway gates at its dams to help control lake levels after recent heavy rains. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power is opening spillway gates at its dams to help control lake levels after recent heavy rains. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power is opening spillway gates at its dams to help control lake levels after recent heavy rains. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power is opening spillway gates at its dams to help control lake levels after recent heavy rains. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power is opening spillway gates at its dams to help control lake levels after recent heavy rains. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power is opening spillway gates at its dams to help control lake levels after recent heavy rains. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power is opening spillway gates at its dams to help control lake levels after recent heavy rains. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power is opening spillway gates at its dams to help control lake levels after recent heavy rains. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)

For more information about Alabama Power lakes and updates on lake conditions, download the Smart Lakes app for your smartphone or visit www.apcshorelines.com. Individuals can also call 1-800-LAKES 11 (1-800-525-3711) for the latest.