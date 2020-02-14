Leo’s Seafood Lettuce Wraps one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Every word in “Leo’s Seafood Lettuce Wraps” at Sunset Pointe in Fairhope tells you something about this menu item.

“Seafood” is obvious. This dish is bursting with grilled shrimp, scallops and calamari.

“Lettuce” lets you know this is coming to you on a light bed of green stuff, not loaded down with rice or potatoes.

“Wraps” lets you know how that green stuff isn’t just for garnish but should be the vehicle for delivering the dish to your mouth.

“Leo’s” is … well, that requires a bit more explanation.

Leo’s Seafood Lettuce Wraps among 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“I have a customer who is Brazilian, who goes crazy over it,” Pete Blohme, chef and owner of Sunset Pointe, said of the dish that started as a seafood salad he would make for the customer. “His name’s Leo, so he goes, ‘You’ve got to put it on the menu!’ I said, ‘Not only am I going to put it on the menu, I’m going to put your name on it.’”

Add some red onions, red and yellow peppers, a citrus vinaigrette and a lemon aioli and you have a dish that has wrapped up a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

Thanks, Sunset Pointe and thanks, Leo.