Chef keeps things simple, fresh and local at Alabama’s Green Leaf Grill

Jimmy Rogers grew up in a family that spent most of their time in the kitchen cooking great fresh food.

“Dad and I would dream up new recipes all the time,” said Rogers. The typical feast included the harshest of food critics made up of grandparents, aunts and uncles. It was their opinion that mattered most and trained Rogers in cooking the best food.

Growing up on Sand Mountain, Rogers spent a good deal of time in Little River Canyon and Mentone. Returning to the area for a high school reunion renewed his appreciation for the beauty of the area. “I was pleasantly surprised that Mentone had remained as I remembered – serene, natural – like time stood still.” Then the perfect opportunity presented itself for Rogers to move back, bringing with him his signature down-home-style food.

“I wanted to show Mentone what I learned about serving great food: fresh and simple,” he said. He partnered with the owner of Green Leaf Grill and fell right into place in the town with a population of just over 300 residents.

Green Leaf Grill, named for its natural surroundings, is in Log Cabin Craft Village on the main drag in Mentone, the quirky, artsy town atop Lookout Mountain in the foothills of the Appalachians in northeast Alabama.

Built in the 1800s – and originally an American Indian trading post – the log cabin that is Green Leaf Grill maintains its rustic charm with a nod to a past unchanged over time. Rogers is a famed local cook with a huge following of customers he serves authentic Southern fare at a reasonable price.

“We enjoy being able to offer a simple bowl of pinto beans and cornbread for $2.95 as well as the higher-end $28 fresh jumbo lump crabcakes made from Alabama wild-caught jumbo lump crab meat when in season,” said Rogers.

Starting with a handwritten menu, Rogers “put it all out there” for his customers to decide what to include on the final printed version. And decide they did. If you poll visitors, you’ll immediately start a serious discussion over what to order.

Included on that must-order list are BLTs, fried green tomatoes, Greek pork chop and cheeseburger, to name a few. But, hands down, catfish tops the charts. Green Leaf serves its fresh catfish three ways – Southern fried, blackened or grilled – techniques that earned Rogers’ catfish the title of Bama’s Best Catfish in 2018, a contest sponsored by the Alabama Catfish Producers that included more than 200 entries.

“It was an honor to be a finalist, but winning is just a dream come true,” said Rogers. “I was born and raised eating catfish. It’s always been on my menu, and it’s our best-seller.”

And the awards keep rolling in. In 2019, Green Leaf Grill was named Best Restaurant in DeKalb County. In a recent issue, People magazine listed the Green Leaf’s Bama Grown Fried Catfish Sandwich – served on sourdough bread with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato – as the best sandwich in the state of Alabama. “We take pride in offering well-prepared, traditional American comfort food that brings folks back,” Rogers said.

Rogers reports that at any given time, not only can one find a good number of locals, but visitors drop in from all over the world. He is constantly amazed at the “variety of people our little town attracts” and, as an example, he tells of a diner from Redding, California, who shook Rogers’ hand upon leaving, thanked him for his meal and said it was the best trout he had ever eaten. “That’s rainbow trout fresh from North Carolina,” Rogers told him, thrilled that yet another customer made the trip to Green Leaf and was pleased with his find. Reportedly, the rainbow trout is a close contender to the top-spot catfish.

Green Leaf’s Bama Grown Fried Catfish Sandwich was named best sandwich in the state of Alabama by People magazine. (Liz Young/Alabama Living) A staple side item, the fried green tomatoes are high on the list of “do not miss” recommendations. (Liz Young/Alabama Living) Fresh from North Carolina, Rogers’ Rainbow Trout is a customer favorite. (Liz Young/Alabama Living)

Open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday and during the day on Sunday, Green Leaf serves guests outside on the dog-friendly porch with a shaded view of local shops, or inside where diners can enjoy the coziness of a traditional log cabin. Rogers keeps four fireplaces stoked during the cooler months. Drinks – family-friendly in a non-alcoholic way – are served in Mason jars.

And within tight-knit Mentone, Rogers is somewhat of a hero. Firefighters and police officers – regardless of where they serve – always get a 20% discount. Veterans and the widows of veterans eat free on Veterans Day.

When asked about the high-stress life of a chef, Rogers maintains that the rewards far outweigh the challenges of running a busy restaurant six days a week. “It makes me happy to see folks enjoy a meal made as fresh and as local as I can get it. Seeing smiles on customers’ faces when they take that first bite – that’s what it’s all about.”

With a wink Rogers adds, “And, honestly, this is my social life. My customers are my connection. I wouldn’t live life any other way.”

This story originally appeared in Alabama Living magazine.