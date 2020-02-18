Birmingham-area community colleges to offer lineworker training

In Alabama, continuing to develop a well-trained workforce prepared with job-ready skills is a challenge for state leaders. Local community colleges are answering the call by providing technical training programs that prepare Alabamians to be skilled in the trades.

In 2019, Bishop State Community College in Mobile announced a partnership with Alabama Power to bring lineworker training to south Alabama. The first lineworker training class at Bishop State began in January with 23 students. This training has expanded to central Alabama, as Jefferson State Community College and Lawson State Community College will offer lineworker training this spring.

Bishop State Community College partners with Alabama Power for lineworker training class from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“Having Alabama Power to come on our campus was just an opportunity we could not pass up,” said Courtney Steele, communications coordinator for Bishop State Community College. “Anytime we can give our students a chance to not only provide jobs for themselves and their family, but also to put back into the economy where they live in, we have to be a part of it. That’s our mission and our job.”

The purpose of the programs is to prepare students across Alabama communities for rewarding careers as lineworkers. Students can learn the fundamentals of electricity as well as the math and science knowledge needed to work on power lines. Coy Thomas, a training analyst at Alabama Power, says seeing the students progress is rewarding.

“Seeing someone start from square one, not having a clue about how to put on a set of hooks, to the time where they can climb a pole and work aloft, it’s a rewarding job,” Thomas said. “The hope is that at the end of this, all 23 of them are able to go out and get a job out in the career field as a lineman or as an apprentice lineman starting off. It might be with Alabama Power, it might be with a contractor, it could be with anybody, but our job is to go out and them have a lineman job somewhere.”

Bishop State Community College will now be joined by Jefferson State Community College and Lawson State Community College to offer lineworker training programs. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)

Understanding the importance of keeping safety first when working with electricity is also a focus of the program. Philip Stiell, one of the students in the lineworker training class at Bishop State, says Thomas and the rest of the instructors have been great.

“Extremely knowledgeable and patient,” Stiell said. “It’s hard to understand patience until you see it working in your favor. We’re all learning. We’re all new. Very few of us have climbed. The fact that they’re willing to sit there and answer every question we have and make sure we’re doing everything safely means the world.”

The 9-week program prepares participants for jobs at Alabama Power and other utilities. Up to 15 students will be accepted to the program at each of the new locations.

“By partnering with local colleges on these programs, we’re able to provide quality training in Alabama communities,” said Tom McNeal, Southern Company Workforce Development Program manager. “We want to ensure that our state’s workforce has the job-ready skills to succeed not only for today, but for the future.”

Bishop State’s Steele said their students “are very eager to start a career with Alabama Power or any of the other opportunities here along the Gulf Coast or the state. We’re just happy to be able to partner with Alabama Power for this program and offer an opportunity for our students and the community.”

Potential students who want to apply or learn more about the program should contact:

Jefferson State Center for Workforce Education

205-856-7917 *** Applications deadline, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

Lawson State Workforce Development

205-925-2515 *** Applications deadline, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

Bishop State Workforce Division

251-405-7082 *** Applications deadline, Wednesday, March 4, 2020