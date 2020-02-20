James Spann: Alabama clears tonight, stays dry through Sunday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RAIN ENDING: Rain will continue to end from west to east across Alabama this afternoon as drier air punches into the state. The sky clears late tonight, and by Friday morning we will be cloud-free with temperatures in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Look for sunshine in full supply Friday and Saturday; the high will be in the upper 40s Friday, followed by upper 50s Saturday. Saturday morning will be cold, with a low in the 20s for most communities. The dry weather continues Sunday; with a partly to mostly sunny sky we project a high in the low 60s. Clouds will increase Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm; the high will be in the low 60s. On Tuesday, the best chance of rain shifts down into far south Alabama. A cold front will bring a chance of showers Wednesday, followed by dry air Thursday and Friday with cool afternoons and cold nights.

ALABAMA SNOW: Snow fell this morning across the far northern part of Alabama, in a broad band from Muscle Shoals to Athens to Huntsville to Scottsboro. Temperatures were above freezing and there was no impact. Accumulating snow is likely tonight from east Tennessee into much of North Carolina and southern Virginia.

SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK: This is severe weather awareness week in Alabama. As we get ready for the spring tornado season, now is a good time to think about how you get warnings and your severe weather plan. Every Alabama home and business needs a properly programmed NOAA Weather Radio with fresh backup batteries. Be sure Wireless Emergency Alerts are enabled on your phone. And know where you are going. In a site-built home, that is a small room on the lowest floor, near the center and away from windows. In that safe place have helmets for everyone in the family. If you live in a mobile home, you have to get out; know the location of the nearest shelter.

ON THIS DATE IN 1912: An F3 tornado killed nine people and injured 50 others as it crossed Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana. Centenary College would be hit again in 1940.

