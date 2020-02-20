Join Can’t Miss Alabama for Fat Tuesday parades and parties

Get the best in entertainment and great food around Alabama.

Mardi Gras in Mobile

Mardi Gras is underway through Tuesday, Feb. 25 in downtown Mobile. Enjoy the sights and sounds of live marching bands, floats, the throwing of beads, MoonPies and more. Stay updated on Facebook and Twitter.

Enjoy the sights and sounds of live marching bands, floats, the throwing of beads, MoonPies and more at Mardi Gras in Mobile. (contributed)

Mardi Gras Boat in Orange Beach

Catch the Mardi Gras Boat Parade at The Wharf Marina on Fat Tuesday. The boats will line up with all their festive glory at 3 p.m., and then head to LuLu’s restaurant to finish up the party. For more information, call 251-224-1000. Admission is free. Learn more at alwharf.com.

Mardi Gras Parade in Auburn

The fourth annual Mardi Gras and All That Jazz Parade is Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2:30 p.m. in downtown Auburn. The streets will close at 1 p.m. For more information, contact 334-501-3281 or message [email protected]. You may also visit the website at www.aotourism.com for more details.

The Ultimate Wedding Show

You will find everything you need and more for your wedding day at the Ultimate Wedding Show. This year’s show will spotlight American, Middle Eastern, Lebanese, Mexican and Italian wedding attire. Talk with vendors about wedding gowns, bridesmaid dresses, tuxedos and a variety of other wedding-related items Sunday, Feb. 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bessemer Civic Center. RSVP at Eventbrite.com. Call 205-410-0275 for more information.

Find everything you need and more for your wedding day at the Ultimate Wedding Show on Feb. 23. (contributed)



Sixteenth Street Baptist Church

Learn more about history at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. Tours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday tours are by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Backpacks and tote bags are not allowed in the church building. Tours take one hour. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children ages 6 and younger. Contact Valerie Lee at 205-251-9402 to arrange a tour.

‘Right or Privilege? Alabama Women and the Vote’

Vulcan Park & Museum joins communities across the nation to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment through Jan. 2, 2021. An exhibit and programming will examine the specific challenges faced by suffragists in Birmingham and analyze the racial issues that caused the suffrage movement to be a primarily white campaign. It will explore the efforts of black men and women to achieve the right to vote. Entrance to the exhibition is included with general admission to Vulcan Park & Museum. Admission is $6 for visitors 13 and older, $4 for ages 5-12 and free for children 4 and younger. Vulcan Center Museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mardi Gras in Foley

Let the good times roll at the OWA Mardi Gras celebration with Roman Street and B-Street Benny. Festivities include a parade, photo booth, face painting and glimmer art, a DJ and more. The celebration is Sunday, Feb. 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Click here for the parade route and the complete schedule.

This free, family-friendly event will be a daylong celebration throughout OWA with live music, a float parade with Krewe du Cirque, second line and much more from the amusement park to OWA's Island Amphitheater. (Contributed)

Southern Museum of Flight

The Tuskegee Airmen Exhibit is being featured at the Southern Museum of Flight in Birmingham during Black History Month. A spotlight on a significant period of American history, this tribute highlights an extraordinary group of men who continue to provide inspiration for anyone who dares to dream. The exhibit features several World War II-era trainer planes, including a North American AT-6 Texan, a Vultee BT-13B Valiant and a Fairchild PT-19 Cornell. The museum is at 4343 73rd St. North. Learn more at southernmuseumofflight.org.

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

Several exhibits will be featured at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) during Black History Month, including “Remember 4 Little Girls: A Gallery of Creative Expressions,” “Selma-to-Montgomery,” “Courage Under Fire” and “Elder Grace.” BCRI is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Monday. The museum is at 520 16th St. North. Visit https://www.bcri.org/exhibits/ for ticket information.