James Spann: Dry weather for Alabama through the weekend

By James Spann

COLD START: Temperatures are generally in the upper 20s and low 30s across north and central Alabama this morning; the sky is clear and the air is dry. Today will feature sunshine in full supply; the high will be in the 47- to 50-degree range. Tonight will be clear and cold again; lows will be in the 20s early Saturday morning.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The dry weather continues. Look for a sunny sky Saturday with a high in the upper 50s, followed by a partly sunny day Sunday. The high Sunday afternoon will be in the low 60s. Clouds will increase Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers, possibly a thunderstorm. There’s no risk of severe storms, and rain amounts should be one-half inch or less; the high will be in the low 60s. Tuesday looks dry and mild, with upper 60s; it should be the warmest day of the week. On Wednesday, a cold front will bring a chance of showers and temperatures falling into the 40s during the day. Thermal profiles suggest we could see a few snow flurries Wednesday evening before dry air takes over (no impact). Dry weather is the story Thursday and Friday with cold mornings and cool afternoons.

RAIN UPDATE: These are rain totals for February so far from our team of Skywatchers:

  • Vestavia Hills — 16.9 inches
  • Crestwood — 16 inches
  • Coker — 15.81 inches
  • Remlap — 14.55 inches
  • Black Creek — 14.22 inches
  • Alexander City — 14.01 inches
  • Cottondale — 13.07 inches
  • Weaver — 13.01 inches

ON THIS DATE IN 1971: A massive tornado outbreak occurred in the Delta region of northeastern Louisiana and Mississippi. The first significant tornado touched down about 2:50 p.m. in Louisiana and crossed into Mississippi. Forty-six were killed by this twister, which struck the towns of Dehli and Inverness. In all, 121 people lost their lives that day, including 110 in Mississippi. A total of 1,600 people were injured and 900 homes severely damaged or destroyed. The total loss was around $19 million.

