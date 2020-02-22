HudsonAlpha launches biotech mentoring program for entrepreneurs

The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology has launched a mentoring program to help strengthen biotech and life sciences entrepreneurs as business leaders in north Alabama, capitalizing on the wealth of business talent in the region.

The program, called Navigate, was established in the fall of 2019 and is modeled after MIT’s Venture Mentoring Service, which has been mentoring entrepreneurs for more than 20 years. Through careful, thoughtful and deliberate selection, Navigate matches growing entrepreneurs with teams of C-suite executives, experienced entrepreneurs and subject matter experts to provide them a group of confidential and conflict-free advisers.

“HudsonAlpha founders Jim Hudson and Lonnie McMillian were both serial entrepreneurs and mentors to countless entrepreneurs, including some of the Navigate mentors,” said Carter Wells, vice president for economic development at HudsonAlpha and director of Navigate. “Navigate is a way for us to bring the entrepreneurial and mentor spirit that created HudsonAlpha to entrepreneurs looking to grow in the life sciences community.”

Navigate’s first class of mentors includes a who’s who of business executives, serial entrepreneurs and civic leaders. They are:

“I’ve been involved with HudsonAlpha for a number of years as a board member and ambassador, and I’m excited for the opportunity to bring my experience as an entrepreneur and business leader to the innovative companies at the institute,” Tuder said.

After completing its pilot phase, the program will be available to companies across north Alabama. Companies must be involved in biotech or life sciences for consideration. For more information about Navigate, email [email protected].