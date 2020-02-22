Scott Martin: Cool, dry weekend for Alabama

BRILLIANT BUT COOL:

Near maximum sunshine can be expected today, but temperatures will remain cool. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 50s from northwest to southeast. A few clouds will start to roll in during the late-night and overnight hours, but we’ll remain dry. Lows will be in the lower to mid-30s.

DRY SUNDAY, BUT CLOUDS RETURN: Sunday will start off with partly to mostly cloudy skies, increasing throughout the day. A few showers may be possible before midnight in northwestern Alabama before becoming likely for nearly the entire state overnight. Highs will be in the mid-50s to the lower 60s.

WET START TO THE WORK WEEK: Monday looks to be a wet day with rain likely at times. Skies look to stay overcast even if there is a break in the rain. Highs will be in the lower 50s to the upper 60s. Much of Alabama will get a brief reprieve from the rain on Tuesday; skies will be partly to mostly sunny with the exception of southeastern Alabama, where showers remain possible through the day. Shower chances return overnight and through much of the day Wednesday for the northern half of the state, while the south looks to stay dry. Highs willl be in the 60s Tuesday, then drop back into the upper 40s to the upper 50s on Wednesday.

DRY, COOL END OF THE WEEK: Thursday looks cool with skies becoming mostly sunny early. Highs will be in the mid-40s to the lower 50s. We won’t see much change for Friday with the exception of having near-maximum sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to mid-50s.

SEVERE WEATHER PREPAREDNESS SALES TAX HOLIDAY: As you know, Alabama is no stranger to severe weather, especially tornadoes. They can happen at any time of the year and at any time, day or night. We are approaching our primary severe weather season for Alabama (March, April and May). Gov. Kay Ivey has declared this weekend the 2020 Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. For more information on the tax holiday, please click here to visit the Alabama Sales Tax Holiday section of National Weather Service Birmingham’s Severe Weather Awareness Week page.

NWS BIRMINGHAM SKYWARN STORM SPOTTER TRAINING: The National Weather Service office in Birmingham will offer several online Basic Spotter Courses and a single Advanced Spotter Course over the next few months. These online courses are free and open to anyone who would like to learn more about what it takes to be a spotter and what to look for. More information can be found on the NWS Birmingham website.

