Brenda Forte is an unsung hero helping others succeed at Alabama Power

Growing up in Smithfield and Fountain Heights, Alabama Power Training Instructor Brenda Forte always had a passion to help others. She experiences joy when others learn, grow and succeed. She wants to share her experience and knowledge.

Forte is responsible for developing, coordinating and training Customer Service Center, business office and other department employees. Her students may be new or longtime workers. Through the years, Forte has trained thousands.

“Brenda is a hero because of her in-depth knowledge and how it translates to help our customers”, said Quality and Training Manager Amy Young. “When our customers call the Customer Service Center, they talk to employees who are prepared and fully trained to answer questions. She is honest, consistent and has a heart for people.”

Customer service training allows employees to better understand the impact their role has on the company. Forte excels in communication and facilitation.

“I enjoy learning and I absolutely love teaching,” Forte said. “What I enjoy most is when a new or seasoned employee has a ‘wow’ moment.”

Good trainers know their company. Forte encourages employees to give customers a great experience by being compassionate and by listening closely to everyone who calls about their electric service.

“Realizing that we all learn differently, I enjoy creating individualized course material. One-on-one sessions are creative and intimate,” Forte said. “They allow for more dialogue and allow me to take a deeper dive into what may be prohibiting the employee from grasping the material.”

Forte demonstrates her commitment to civic and social involvement by serving in company-sponsored initiatives. She was a loaned executive for United Way of Central Alabama. She took part in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Light the Night Walk and the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. An active member of Alabama New South Coalition Jefferson County Chapter, Forte organizes efforts to provide food to people in need, and hosts voter registration and education drives.