Can’t Miss Alabama commemorates the Selma to Montgomery march

Bond with family at a festive event in Alabama

Selma to Montgomery

The 55th Bridge Crossing Jubilee is Feb. 28 through March 1 in Selma. The event will commemorate Bloody Sunday, the Selma to Montgomery March and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. It is the nation’s largest annual civil rights celebration, which has been attended by three sitting presidents, hundreds of civil rights leaders and thousands of attendees. Festivities include golf, workshops, a pageant, step show, parade, music festival and more. The complete schedule is here. To learn more, visit selma50.com.

U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., a participant in the Bloody Sunday march at Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge, takes part in the commemoration of that event's 53rd anniversary. (Stephonia Taylor McLinn/The Birmingham Times)

Cottontail’s

Find the perfect party dress, Easter basket, toys or games at Cottontail’s Village Arts, Crafts and Gift show Feb. 28 through March 1 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. More than 500 booths, home décor, garden accessories and other related items will be on display. Visit the website for details and tickets.

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

Several exhibits will be featured at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) during Black History Month, including “Remember 4 Little Girls: A Gallery of Creative Expressions,” “Selma-to-Montgomery,” “Courage Under Fire” and “Elder Grace.” BCRI is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Monday. The museum is at 520 16th St. North. Visit bcri.org for ticket information.

Sixteenth Street Baptist Church

Learn more about history of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham. Tours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday tours are by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Backpacks and tote bags are not allowed in the church building. Tours are one hour. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children ages 6 and younger. Contact Valerie Lee at 205-251-9402 to arrange a tour.

The 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama was bombed on Sunday, September 15, 1963 as an act of white supremacist terrorism. The explosion at the African-American church, which killed four girls, marked a turning point in the United States 1960s Civil Rights Movement and contributed to support for passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. (ArchWorks)

‘Dancing with the Stars: Live!’

Your favorite dancers from ABC’s hit show “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” will perform new dance numbers at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Wednesday, March 4. Professional dancers will showcase a variety of dance styles ranging from tango to foxtrot, cha-cha to waltz. A cast of celebrity guests includes newly crowned Mirrorball champion Hannah Brown from “The Bachelorette,” pop star Ally Brooke, country artist Lauren Alaina, “The Office” actress Kate Flannery and model Sailor Brinkley-Cook. Each night, one or more of these celebrities will be joining the show in the longest tour to date. Tickets are online.

‘Right or Privilege? Alabama Women and the Vote’

Vulcan Park & Museum joins communities across the nation to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment through Jan. 2, 2021. An exhibit and programming will examine the specific challenges faced by suffragists in Birmingham and analyze the racial issues that caused the suffrage movement to be a primarily white campaign. It will explore the efforts of black men and women to achieve the right to vote. Entrance to the exhibition is included with general admission to Vulcan Park & Museum. Admission is $6 for visitors 13 and older, $4 for ages 5-12 and free for children 4 and younger. Vulcan Center Museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Southern Museum of Flight

The Tuskegee Airmen Exhibit is being featured at the Southern Museum of Flight in Birmingham during Black History Month. A spotlight on a significant period of American history, this tribute highlights an extraordinary group of men who continue to provide inspiration for anyone who dares to dream. The exhibit features several World War II-era trainer planes, including a North American AT-6 Texan, a Vultee BT-13B Valiant and a Fairchild PT-19 Cornell. The museum is at 4343 73rd St. North. Learn more at southernmuseumofflight.org.