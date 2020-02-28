Alabama Power security officer looks back on fulfilling career

All of us would like to end our careers the way Dwight Daniel is ending his.

The security shift team leader at Alabama Power is retiring at the end of this month after more than 33 years at the company. He does so with a sense of fulfillment for what he contributed.

“Security work is always something that I liked to do,” he said. “At one point I had wanted to do law enforcement but I had some knee problems,” so Alabama Power security was a better fit.

Fit him it did, due in part to his approach to his work.

“If you come here and you give a good day, you will have a good day,” he said. “And I’ve had some good days.”

Dwight Daniel reflects on 33-year career at Alabama Power from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.