James Spann: Dry weekend ahead for Alabama after a few showers tonight

A FEW SHOWERS TONIGHT: One more clipper-type system will roll through Alabama tonight, with potential for a few scattered rain or snow showers over the northern third of Alabama. Like the clipper this morning, precipitation will be light and we expect no impact.

The weekend starts with a sunny day Saturday. After a low in the mid 30s, we rise into the upper 50s. Sunday will feature a partly sunny sky with a high in the 66- to 70-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Monday’s high will be in the 67- to 70-degree range, followed by low to mid 70s Tuesday. Rain and storms become widespread Wednesday as a rather robust weather system approaches the state. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a risk of severe storms west of the state Tuesday, but for now Alabama is not in a risk on the outlook for Wednesday.

It is too early to know if there will be a significant risk of severe storms in Alabama Wednesday; it could very well be more a heavy rain event. We should get better model clarity over the weekend. Thursday and Friday of next week look dry and pleasant with highs in the 60s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1962: Wilmington, North Carolina, reached a high temperature of 85 degrees. This is the warmest temperature on record during February.

ON THIS DATE IN 2018: Scattered thunderstorms develop along and near a warm front stalled across north central Alabama. The wind shear profiles supported rotating, mini supercell thunderstorms, which, combined with a sufficient thermodynamic environment and the boundary, produced a brief EF-0 tornado across far northern Cullman County, north of Fairview. This tornado tracked for 1.34 miles with maximum winds up to 75 mph.

