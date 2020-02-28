James Spann: Spotty showers over north Alabama today, tonight

James Spann forecasts a dry weekend ahead for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

A FEW SHOWERS: A couple of clipper-type systems will bring the risk of scattered showers to the northern quarter of the state over the next 24 hours, but most of Alabama will stay cool and dry. The first disturbance will bring a few showers this morning to north Alabama; there is some potential for a snow shower over the northeast corner of the state, but no impact if any snow falls. Otherwise, today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the mid 50s.

The next chance of showers will come tonight, mostly north of U.S. 278 (Hamilton to Cullman to Gadsden). Again, a snow shower is possible over far northeast Alabama, but no impact is expected (although the grass could turn white in a few spots across higher terrain by daybreak on Saturday).

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weather will be dry over the weekend with a good supply of sunshine both days. The high will be in the 55- to 59-degree range Saturday, and then in the upper 60s to near 70 on Sunday. Morning lows will be in the 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers possible both days. The high will be close to 70 Monday, followed by low to mid 70s Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorms will become more widespread Tuesday night and Wednesday, but it still remains to be seen whether severe storms will be an issue in Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center does have a severe weather threat up for areas west of the state Tuesday; no risk has been defined for Wednesday.

It could very well be that heavy rain will be the bigger threat Wednesday. We will have much better clarity on the setup in coming days as we get closer to the event. Thursday and Friday of next week will be dry and pleasant with lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1962: Wilmington, North Carolina, reached a high temperature of 85 degrees. This is the warmest temperature on record during February.

ON THIS DATE IN 2018: Scattered thunderstorms develop along and near a warm front stalled across north central Alabama. The wind shear profiles supported rotating, mini supercell thunderstorms, which, combined with a sufficient thermodynamic environment and the boundary, produced a brief EF-0 tornado across far northern Cullman County, north of Fairview. This tornado tracked for 1.34 miles with maximum winds up to 75 mph.

