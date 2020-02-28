L.A. Caviar and Cheeseburger in Paradise at LuLu’s on 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Look, I get it. You’re on the Alabama Gulf Coast, so you want some of that great, fresh seafood.

And LuLu’s at Gulf Shores has plenty of seafood on the menu to choose from, there’s just no seafood in either of the two dishes on the menu that made the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

LuLu’s has two menu items on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

L.A. Caviar is the black-eyed pea dip made popular in lower Alabama (yes, that “L.A.”).

The Crazy Sista’s Version of Cheeseburger in Paradise comes with special seasoning and all of the trimmings. The “crazy sista” is Lucy Buffett, owner and namesake of LuLu’s and sister of “Margaritaville” singer-songwriter and lead Parrot Head Jimmy Buffett. He famously wrote the song about a “Cheeseburger in Paradise.”

So, you have a decision to make the next time you’re on the Gulf Coast. Take a break from seafood and partake of 2% of the Alabama favorite dishes list or maintain your “seafood or bust” approach.