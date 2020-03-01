Exercise your right to vote in the 2020 Alabama primary elections on Tuesday

Alabama and 13 other states will hold primary elections on March 3, Super Tuesday. Voters will choose among candidates for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and various state and county offices.

The individual vote remains one of the greatest rights in this country and is a peaceful exercise of power that allows for a passive transfer of leadership throughout all levels of government.

Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., statewide. If you’re not sure whether you are registered to vote, you can check your status at Online Registration Verification. You can also determine your polling place online at the Secretary of State website, by calling the secretary of state’s election office at 1-800-274-8683 or calling your county election office.

Voters in Alabama must show a valid form of photo identification to cast a ballot. Valid forms of ID include a state driver’s license; Alabama photo voter ID card; passport; state, county or municipal employee photo ID; student photo ID (college or university only); or military or tribal photo ID. Voters who do not have a valid photo ID to bring to the polls can cast a provisional ballot. For a provisional vote to be counted, a valid photo ID must be submitted to election officials by 5 p.m. Friday, March 6. A voter without an ID can also cast a ballot if two election officials positively identify the voter, and the officials sign sworn affidavits.

Learn more about the ID requirements by checking the Alabama Photo Voter ID Guide.

To see sample ballots for each county, go to Sample Ballots.

Find out more information about Tuesday’s election at alabamavotes.gov.