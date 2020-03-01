University of Alabama Dance Marathon raises $307,000-plus for Children’s Miracle Network

The University of Alabama Dance Marathon raised $307,843.20 for Children’s of Alabama through its latest annual fundraising efforts.

The amount was revealed during the organization’s recent BAMAthon event, the organization’s annual 13.1-hour dance marathon.

This brings UADM’s fundraising to more than $1.6 million over its nine-year history at the University. Children’s is a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in Birmingham.

Current and former patients of Children’s of Alabama, known as Miracle Kids, were at the event to share their stories of pediatric illness with the more than 1,500 registered Miracle Makers.

For parents like those of Brayden Butler, known to friends and family as B.B., a 13-year-old Miracle Kid from Chelsea who suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2014, UADM represents a place of belonging and an opportunity to find hope and healing.

“B.B. deals with challenges due to his disability,” said Christie Butler, Brayden’s mother. “UADM has shown B.B. that there is a bigger purpose out there. It gives him a platform to reach others about all the good things that come from Children’s of Alabama.”

BAMAthon is the culmination of a year’s worth of programming by UADM, UA’s largest student group and on-campus philanthropy. The organization hosts events throughout the year, such as fundraising nights at Tuscaloosa-area restaurants and theme days on the UA campus.

Lily Klootwyk, president of UADM 2020, thanked the more than 200 staff members who worked throughout the year to produce the event. They were, she said, instrumental in making the final total possible.

“UADM is a special organization full of people who are going to change this world,” Klootwyk said. “We’ve accomplished nothing alone and everything together.”

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.