James Spann: Unsettled weather pattern continues for Alabama through Thursday

RADAR CHECK: At mid-afternoon rain and a few thunderstorms are over Central Alabama… generally south of I-20. We note a couple of heavy thunderstorms over parts of Bibb and Shelby Counties moving east. The northern third of the state is dry for now, but rain and storms will likely move back in later tonight ahead of a cold front. There is a low end, “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe storms for far North and West Alabama tonight… heavier storms could produce gusty winds and some hail.

TOMORROW: Periods of rain are likely mainly during the morning hours as the front pushes into Alabama; there is a decent chance much of the afternoon will be dry over the northern half of the state, however, with a few peeks of sun. Storms will shift into South Alabama by afternoon, and SPC has a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) defined there ahead of the surface boundary. Again, a few storms could produce gusty winds and hail. Tomorrow should be the warmest day of the week with afternoon highs in the 69-72 degree range.

WEDNESDAY: The surface front will be near the Gulf Coast, and a surface low will form on the front early in the day near the Texas/Louisiana border. As the low moves eastward, rain will become widespread across Alabama Wednesday, possibly heavy at times. Some flooding issues are possible by the afternoon hours and into Wednesday night. The air will be cool and stable with temperatures generally in the mid to upper 50s, but there is some risk of severe storms near the immediate Gulf Coast, where SPC maintains a “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Rain will taper off from west to east during the day, and much drier air will roll into the state Thursday night. Additional rain amounts of 1-3 inches are likely between now and Thursday morning. Then, on Friday, the day will be much brighter with sunshine back in full force. The high Friday afternoon will be in the 57-60 degree range.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Look for another rain-free weekend for the state. Saturday will be sunny… after starting the day in the 28-32 degree range… the high will be in the upper 50s. Sunday will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky with a high in the mid 60s. Clouds increase Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Rain moves back into Alabama Monday and Tuesday… but the latter half of the looks dry and pleasant. Highs most of the week will be in the 60s… See the Weather Xtreme video for maps, graphics, and more details.

ON THIS DATE IN 2012: A dozen tornadoes touched down in Alabama, including an EF-3 that moved through multiple subdivisions near Athens, with roofs torn off homes, windows and garage doors blown out, exterior walls damaged, and garages collapsed. The tornado then caused major roof and exterior wall damage to homes in and around Harvest and Meridianville. One person was killed during an EF-2 tornado that crossed Lake Martin near the beginning of its path before passing near Jackson’s Gap, Eagle Creek, and Trammel Crossroads.

