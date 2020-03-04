James Spann: Alabama rain ends Thursday; sunshine in full force Friday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

STILL WET: Rain continues to fall over much of Alabama this afternoon; a flash flood watch is in effect for the southern two-thirds of the state through tonight (roughly from I-20 south). Additional rain amounts tonight of around 1 inch are likely.

A few severe storms are still possible tonight over far south Alabama, especially near the Gulf Coast. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe storms for the southern quarter of the state.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Rain will end from west to east Thursday morning, and drier air begins to push into the state by afternoon with some clearing possible. Friday will be a different kind of day, with sunshine back in full force; after starting the day in the upper 30s, the high Friday afternoon will be close to 60 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Dry weather continues with a sunny sky Saturday and Sunday. Saturday morning will be cold, with early morning temperatures between 28 and 32. The high Saturday afternoon will be close to 60. Sunday will be warmer, with a high in the mid 60s. Clouds will increase Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: A moist air mass settles into the state for the first half of the week, with some risk of showers each day Monday through Wednesday. For now we are not expecting as much rain as we have experienced this week, and severe storms don’t look likely. Drier air returns Thursday and Friday.

SOUTH ALABAMA STORMS: A line of severe storms moved through Brewton in Escambia County this morning, producing widespread tree and power-line damage. Some structural damage was reported as well.

WET START TO 2020: From Jan. 1 through March 3, Birmingham experienced measurable rain on 31 days. The only year with more rain days during the same time frame was 1944, with 32.

ON THIS DATE IN 1873: The second inauguration of Ulysses S. Grant remains Washington, D.C.’s, record cold March day. The low was 4 degrees, and by noon, with the sunshine, the temperature was 16 degrees. Wind chills were around 30 degrees below zero. The 40 mph winds made his inaugural address inaudible to most on the platform with him.

