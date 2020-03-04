Leaders recognized during Minority Business Awards

Some of Birmingham’s most successful and influential minority and female business leaders were recently recognized during the annual Minority Business Awards event, produced by Birmingham-based SummitMedia.

The event, in its 14th year, was hosted by radio personality and entrepreneur Tom Joyner. The awards and networking event “celebrate the spirit, creativity and resourcefulness of Birmingham’s brightest minority and female leadership,” organizers said.

Jonathan Porter, senior vice president of Customer Operations for Alabama Power, was honored as Executive of the Year, while Demetria Scott, manager in the Department of Small Business Inclusion at UAB, received the Diversity Leader award.

Other winners included talent acquisition expert Roosevelt Morgan as the Outstanding Young Professional; Kristal Bryant of K&J’s Elegant Pastries, who received the Small Business Owner award; Natasha Rembert, executive director of Dream Girls Academy, as the Faith/Non-Profit Leader of the year; and attorney Freddy Rubio as Justice/Attorney Professional of the year.

Dr. Faye Chambers of Chambers Family Dentistry was honored as Medical Professional of the year. Jeremy Norman of Norman & Associates Real Estate Solutions received the Entrepreneur award. Marcus King, owner of King Boyz Towing & Recovery, was named Automotive Professional of the year.

Formerly Fusion, the Minority Business Awards not only highlights recognized leaders, but is focused on motivating future minority and women business leaders, according to the event’s website.

The Minority Business Awards honored some of Birmingham’s most successful and influential minority and female business leaders. (contributed) The Minority Business Awards honored some of Birmingham’s most successful and influential minority and female business leaders. (contributed) The Minority Business Awards honored some of Birmingham’s most successful and influential minority and female business leaders. (contributed) The Minority Business Awards honored some of Birmingham’s most successful and influential minority and female business leaders. (contributed) The Minority Business Awards honored some of Birmingham’s most successful and influential minority and female business leaders. (contributed)

In all, the event recognized 27 winners and finalists in nine categories. Here are the finalists who were honored during the event:

Outstanding Young Professional: Kaylon Mikula, community development specialist, Alabama Power; Carmen Mays, founder of “Elevators.”

Diversity Leader: Al Moore, dean of workforce solutions and economic development, Bevill State Community College; James Lewis, drug treatment specialist at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Small Business Owner: Ferlando Parker with ihangTVs.com; Cher Smoot Johnson with The Walk-In Closet.

Faith/Non-Profit Leader: Michael McClure, Sr., bishop/senior pastor of Revelation Church Ministries; Sherilyn Garner, founder and executive director of A Friend of MIND.

Automotive Professional of the Year: Manuel Mota with Mota Autohaus; Ana Cabrerra, sales representative at LR Auto Sales.

Justice/Attorney Professional: Attorneys Janine L. Smith and Gregory A. Cade.

Entrepreneur: Kimberly Meadows-Clark with Magic City Surge; Felicia Fortune with Fortune Global/Your Kid’s Urgent Care.

Medical Professional: Loretta Lee, associate professor, UAB School of Nursing; Dr. Leesha Cox

Executive of the Year: Alicia Huey, president of AGH Homes Inc.; Tawanna Morton, intake director with Crossroads to Intervention.

Learn more about the Minority Business Awards by clicking here. Alabama Power was among the event’s sponsors.