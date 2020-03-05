Borbet to invest $24 million in Auburn expansion, creating 25 jobs

Manufacturer Borbet Alabama announced plans to expand its Auburn operation with a $23.9 million project that will create 25 jobs over the next two years.

The Germany-based company was founded in 1881 as a family-run business and has become a leading European manufacturer of light metal alloy wheels for the automotive industry.

“Borbet is thankful for the support of city leadership and the commitment of those who make up the Borbet Alabama team that has allowed the Auburn operation to maintain continued growth and high company standards,” said Juergen Keller, CEO of Borbet Alabama.

Borbet located in Auburn in 2008 and has grown to become one of the community’s largest industrial employers.

‘Valuable asset’

Its facility in the Auburn Technology Park North has a vertically integrated production process that includes melting, casting, flow forming, X-raying, heat treating, machining and painting.

Borbet Alabama continues to make investments in technology, such as new radial runout testing machines, to ensure that its operation is on the cutting edge of the industry and provides high-tech, impactful jobs.

“Borbet is a valuable asset to Auburn and has been a remarkable corporate citizen since they made Auburn home in 2008,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said.

“We’re grateful to them for the high-tech jobs and positive company culture they provide their employees and look forward to their continued growth.”

Borbet has more than $1 billion in annual sales with nine global operations. The company is recognized globally as a specialist in design excellence and high-quality production.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.