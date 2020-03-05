James Spann: Rain ends in Alabama later today; dry Friday through Sunday

James Spann forecasts drier days ahead for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

STILL WET: Rain is fairly widespread over the northern half of Alabama early this morning, and a few strong to severe storms have popped up over southeast Alabama, where the Storm Prediction Center maintains a risk of severe thunderstorms.

One storm produced hail in places through parts of Coffee, Dale, Henry and Barbour counties before dawn. But for the northern half of the state the air remains cool and stable, and there is no risk of severe storms. A flash flood watch will remain in effect for the southern two-thirds of the state through midday. Rain ends from west to east this afternoon as drier air moves into the state; some clearing is possible by late afternoon over west Alabama.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: We get a good chance to dry out. Look for sunshine back in full force on Friday; after a low in the upper 30s, the high will be close to 60. Sunny weather continues Saturday and Sunday; the high will be in the 57- to 60-degree range Saturday, followed by mid 60s Sunday. Saturday morning will be cold, with sub-freezing lows over much of north and central Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: Models are trending drier air Monday; we will mention just a small risk of a shower with a high around 70 degrees. We also will mention a chance of showers each day Tuesday through Thursday, but for now it looks like rain amounts will be fairly light. The latest seven-day rain outlook from the Weather Prediction Center suggests rain amounts next week will be less than 1 inch for all of the state.

DON’T FORGET: We go back on Daylight Saving Time this weekend. Set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night and check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio and smoke alarms. Sunset time Sunday evening will be 6:50 p.m.

ON THIS DATE IN 1919: A long-track tornado developed near Flomaton, in Escambia County, and stayed down all the way to Eufaula. The tornado caused extensive damage to downtown Eufaula; it has long been remembered as one of the worst calamities to strike the town. A 12-year-old girl was killed near Troy.

