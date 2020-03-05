March into Can’t Miss Alabama for concerts and more

Spring into action with fabulous entertainment.

Wynonna & Cactus: Party of Two

Wynonna and her husband and producer Cactus Moser will be in concert Friday, March 6, at the Lyric Fine Arts Theatre. The multi-award-winning country music singer has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. Wynonna began her career in the 1980s with her mother as The Judds. Download her newest music at Wynonna – “The Child.” Follow Wynonna on Facebook. Go here for ticket information.

‘Macbeth’

Shakespeare STARS presents “Macbeth” March 5-8 at Birmingham’s Virginia Samford Theatre. The heroic Macbeth has just won two battles for Scotland when he encounters three witches who tell him this is only the beginning of his path to glory. At first, the honest and upright Macbeth ignores the predictions, but when they start coming true he feels invincible and yearns for more power. “Macbeth” reveals to us the danger of ambition, crafting a terrifying parable in which great people are destroyed by the power of their own success. Recommended for fifth grade and older. The play is directed by Jessica Clark. Performances are Thursday-Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Get tickets at virginiasamfordtheatre.org.

Mozart’s ‘Requiem’

The Alabama Symphony Orchestra and ASO Chorus will join forces Friday, March 6, to perform Mozart’s last great masterwork, “Requiem,” featuring some of the most memorable passages in music. The orchestra also performs Dvorak’s enchanting “Symphony No. 8.” For more information about the performance, visit alysstephens.org. Stay up to date on Facebook. The venue is the UAB Alys Stephens Center.

Gladys Knight in concert

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster and the BJCC Box Office for the Gladys Knight concert scheduled for Wednesday, June 17. The rhythm and blues, soul, pop and gospel singer’s hits include “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Neither One of Us.” Tickets also can be purchased at bjcc.org.

Tickets are on sale for the Gladys Knight concert scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, at Ticketmaster and the BJCC Box Office. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Tickets are on sale for the Gladys Knight concert scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, at Ticketmaster and the BJCC Box Office. (Tim Alban/Getty Images) Tickets are on sale for the Gladys Knight concert scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, at Ticketmaster and the BJCC Box Office. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Renew Our Rivers: Lake Eufaula

Renew Our Rivers volunteer cleanup at Lake Eufaula is Saturday, March 7. Volunteers should report to the Old Creek Town recreation area from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and wear rubber boots, long pants, hats, insect repellent and sunscreen. Volunteers should bring emergency contact information, and minors must have a chaperone to participate. Lunch will be provided for volunteers and door prizes will be handed out. The cleanup will end at 11:30 a.m. with recognition for art contest winners. For directions and more information, message Brad Moore at [email protected] or call 334-750-7824.

‘Right or Privilege? Alabama Women and the Vote’

Vulcan Park & Museum joins communities across the nation to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment through Jan. 2, 2021. An exhibit and programming will examine the specific challenges faced by suffragists in Birmingham and analyze the racial issues that caused the suffrage movement to be a primarily white campaign. It will explore the efforts of African American men and women to achieve the right to vote. Entrance to the exhibition is included with general admission to Vulcan Park & Museum. Admission is $6 for visitors 13 and older, $4 for ages 5-12 and free for children 4 and younger. Vulcan Center Museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

See what’s blooming at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens in March. If the weather permits, you will find daffodils, pansies, forsythias, redbuds, lenten roses, tulips, native azaleas and wildflowers. View the flower gallery here. Admission and parking are free. Follow this link for donations. The Garden Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule garden tours, message [email protected]. The garden is at 2612 Lane Park Road.