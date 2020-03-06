Alabama Power and volunteers focus on stewardship, conservation this spring

Alabama Power employees will be busy this spring, volunteering with community partners across the state to work on Renew Our Rivers cleanups and other events focused on environmental stewardship, conservation and education.

Sixteen Renew Our Rivers cleanups planned through the end of May will draw thousands of volunteers to help clean Alabama’s lakes and rivers. Other events scheduled include tree giveaways, fish habitat construction and installations, hands-on educational events for students and more.

“Our employees know that the communities we serve offer a wealth of biodiversity and natural resources that we are all privileged to enjoy,” said Susan Comensky, Alabama Power vice president for Environmental Affairs. “We are pleased to partner with local organizations on environmental-focused projects that will strengthen our state for future generations.”

Here is a list of Alabama Power, Alabama Power Foundation and Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO)-supported stewardship, conservation and education events taking place in the coming weeks:

March 6-8 Bassmaster Classic, BJCC

Contact: Freddy Padilla205-257-4148 The largest bass fishing tournament in the world will hold its weigh-ins at the BJCC. There is also a Bassmaster’s kayak tournament on Lake Logan Martin and a high school tournament on Lay Lake (Beeswax) the same weekend. March 7 Arbor Day Celebration Aldridge Gardens, Hoover The event begins at 9:30 a.m. Tree seedlings are free while supplies last, and onsite experts can help you find just what tree will work best in your yard. There will also be free crafts for kids. March 14 Talladega Day of Giving Volunteers will landscape an old cemetery in the Knoxville community and work on a memorial garden for a historical building in Talladega. April 2 Indy education event Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham Contact: Robin White 205-257-4548 Alabama Power will host an education event for high school students focused on electric transportation and career opportunities in the automotive field. April 13 Electrathon Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham Contact: Robin White 205-257-4548 High school and college students design, build and test electric vehicles in annual competition. Students learn about alternative energy, aerodynamics, friction/resistance and energy efficiency April 17 Lightning Point Project community workday and project showcase Bayou La Batre Contact: Beth Thomas 251-694-2361 The Nature Conservancy will be hosting state and local leaders and volunteers to showcase progress on the LP project. Recently featured on The Weather Channel April 18 Earth Day Garden Revitalization The Lovelady Center, Birmingham Contact: Wilbur Johnson The Magic City APSO chapter will be revitalizing the rooftop garden planted in 2019 at the Lovelady Center. Volunteers will clean weeds and plant fruits and vegetables for the spring. April 22 Buddy Bench/Flower Planting Dolomite Park, Birmingham Contact: Kaylon Mikula 205-907-7504 Magic City APSO volunteers will participate in a revitalization project at Westfield Dolomite Park. Volunteers will install a Buddy Bench, plant flowers, build brick flower beds and pour mulch at the playground. April 25 Drive Electric Earth Day Pepper Place Market, Birmingham This is part of a partnership with the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition and will be held at the Market at Pepper Place from 8 a.m. until noon. May 13-15 Exceptional Anglers Oak Mountain State Park Contact: Mike Clelland 205-664-6391 Special needs children from Jefferson and Shelby counties participate in a day of fishing and fun.

Renew Our Rivers is now in its 21st year, and since the program’s inception, Alabama Power employees and 117,000 volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways across the Southeast. There are 16 remaining opportunities to volunteer this spring:

March 14: Valley Creek (Jefferson County)

Contact: Freddie Freeman at 205-424-4060 ext. 4188

March 21: Lake Mitchell (Coosa River)

Contact: Dale Vann at 205-910-3713

March 28–April 4: Logan Martin (Coosa River)

Contact: Bud Kitchin 256-239-0242

March 28: Minor Heights Community at Village Creek

Contact: Yohance Owens at 205-798-0087 or [email protected]

April 11: Lay Lake at E.C. Gaston Plant (Coosa River)

Contact: Jodi Webb 205-669-8360

April 14-15: Mobile River (Plant Barry)

Contact: Bo Cotton 251-331-0603

April 18: Cahaba River (Bibb County)

Contact: David Butler at [email protected]

April 18: Lake Jordan (Coosa River)

Contact: Brenda Basnight 334-478-3388

April 24 Smith Lake (Cullman County)

Contact: Jim Murphy at 205-529-5981

April 25: Weiss Lake

Contact: Sam Marko at 404-626-8594

April 29-30 Smith Lake (Winston County)

Contact: Allison Cochran at 205-489-5111

May 1: Plant Gorgas (Mulberry Fork)

Contact: John Pate 205-686-2324 or [email protected]

May 10 – 16: Lay Lake (Coosa River)

Contact: Judy Jones at 205-669-4865

May 15: Lake Seminole

Contact: Melanie Rogers at [email protected]

May 18-19: Smith Lake (Walker County)

Contact: Roger Treglown 205-300-5253

For details about Alabama Power’s efforts to protect the environment and conserve natural resources, visit www.alabamapower.com/our-company/the-environment/stewardship

To learn more about Renew Our Rivers, please visit www.alabamapower.com/renewourrivers