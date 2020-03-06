Alabamians support National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Today is Go Blue Day in Alabama, an effort to raise awareness about colorectal cancer and to motivate people to talk to their doctors about screening options. Many Alabamians wore blue in support and shared photos and stories of inspiration on social media.

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, even though it doesn’t have to be. When adults are screened for colorectal cancer, it can be prevented altogether or detected early when treatment is most likely to be successful.

About 1 in 3 adults age 50 and older – almost 40 million people – are not getting tested as the American Cancer Society recommends. On top of that, there’s an alarming trend of the number of cases of colorectal cancer rising in adults younger than 50. In fact, ACS now recommends screenings to begin at age 45 for people who are at average risk.

For more information about colorectal cancer, visit cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345. Additional resources are available at NCCRT.org.