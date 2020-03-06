James Spann: Dry weekend in Alabama before rains return Tuesday

NOTHING BUT SUN: As advertised, we are enjoying blue sky and sunshine all across Alabama this afternoon with a very dry airmass in place. Temperatures are in the 50s over North Alabama, with 60s to the south. A wind advisory remains in effect for parts of East Alabama, but the winds will die down quickly after sunset.

Tonight will be clear and cold; most communities across North/Central Alabama will see sub-freezing lows early tomorrow… generally between 28 and 32 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Dry air stays in place. Expect a good supply of sunshine tomorrow and Sunday… the high tomorrow will be in the upper 50s, followed by mid to upper 60s Sunday as a warming trend begins.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers are possible over South Alabama Monday, but the northern half of the state will stay generally dry with a mix of sun and clouds along with a high around 70 degrees. Then, moist air returns, and we will potential for showers each day Tuesday through Friday. Of course, there will be good breaks in the rain, and we don’t expect the rain to be exceptionally heavy. Rain amounts for most of the state should be under one inch, although the Tennessee Valley region in far North Alabama could see over one inch. No severe storms are expected through the week; See the Weather Xtreme video for maps, graphics, and more details.

RAIN UPDATE: Here are some rain totals across Alabama at the official reporting stations since January 1, and the departure from average…

Tuscaloosa 26.55″ (+15.05″)

Birmingham 25.64″ (+15.41″)

Anniston 25.57″ (+15.10″)

Muscle Shoals 20.68″ (+10.62″)

Montgomery 20.30″ (+9.41″)

Huntsville 19.14″ (+8.58″)

Mobile 10.14″ (-1.63″)

ON THIS DATE IN 1996: Six tornadoes, two of which were deadly, formed over central Alabama during the predawn hours. One tornado hit the northwestern section of Selma, killing four people and injuring 40. Another tornado touched down in Montgomery; it was produced by a different thunderstorm and was the last of four tornadoes associated with a bow/comma echo structure. It began in eastern Montgomery and traveled east for 6 km, killing two people and injuring 17.

DON’T FORGET: We go back on Daylight Saving Time this weekend. Set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed tomorrow night… and check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio and smoke alarms. Sunset time Sunday evening will be 6:50 p.m.

