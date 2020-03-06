James Spann: Sunny today, windy at times in Alabama

James Spann forecasts dry weather through the weekend for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

FOGGY START FOR EAST ALABAMA: A dense fog advisory is in effect for parts of east Alabama early this morning. Otherwise today will feature sunshine in full supply as dry air has returned to the Deep South. Winds will increase through the day, however, and by afternoon look for a northwest wind averaging 15-25 mph. The high will be in the 58- to 61-degree range. Tonight will be clear and cold with diminishing wind; we will drop into the 28- to 32-degree range by daybreak Saturday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Dry weather continues with sunny days and clear nights. The high will be in the upper 50s Saturday, followed by mid to upper 60s Sunday as a warming trend begins.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry and mild for most of the state, although a few scattered showers are possible over south Alabama. We will bring in the chance of showers daily Tuesday through Friday as moist air returns. For now we are not expecting any severe thunderstorms, and the rain won’t be nearly as heavy as what we have experienced this week. Rain for the Tennessee Valley of north Alabama will range from 1 to 1.5 inches, with totals elsewhere under 1 inch.

RAIN UPDATE: Here are some rain totals across Alabama at the official reporting stations since Jan. 1, and the departure from average:

Tuscaloosa — 26.55 inches (15.05 inches above average)

Birmingham — 25.64 inches (15.41 above average)

Anniston — 25.57 inches (15.1 above average)

Muscle Shoals — 20.68 inches (10.62 above average)

Montgomery — 20.3 inches (9.41 above average)

Huntsville — 19.14 inches (8.58 above average)

Mobile — 10.14 inches (1.63 below average)

ON THIS DATE IN 1996: Six tornadoes, two of which were deadly, formed over central Alabama before dawn. One tornado hit the northwestern section of Selma, killing four people and injuring 40. Another tornado touched down in Montgomery; it was produced by a different thunderstorm and was the last of four tornadoes associated with a bow/comma echo structure. It began in eastern Montgomery and traveled east for 6 kilometers, killing two people and injuring 17.

DON’T FORGET: We go back on Daylight Saving Time this weekend. Set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night and check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio and smoke alarms. Sunset time Sunday evening will be 6:50 p.m.

