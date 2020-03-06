Rio Cordy is an Alabama Bright Light dancing on the Gulf Coast

Next time you go to the beautiful sugar-white beaches of the Alabama Gulf Coast, you may want to take in a performance of the Coastal Ballet Company in Orange Beach. The nonprofit organization provides residents and visitors with many dance events under the direction of Rio Cordy.

“Every year we have a big ‘Nutcracker’ performance and a gala, which supports a lot of our other programs,” Cordy said. “I have been teaching ballet in this area for over 20 years, and five years ago we officially became the Coastal Ballet Company.”

As the studio filled with young dancers dreaming of big stages all over the world, Cordy shared her vision for the company and how it helps the community.

“We offer a program where we give scholarships to children in the community who otherwise wouldn’t be able to come to class,” Cordy said. “Many of our children are here because of that support, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. I love seeing their little faces light up.”

Cordy teaches many classes to all ages and exposes her students to the finer things in life. You could say the Coastal Ballet Company offers sophistication in lower Alabama.

“In addition to ballet, I teach etiquette classes so I can take the students with me. I expose them to French, good health practices, beautiful art and beautiful music. I love for my students to be well-rounded,” Cordy said.

Cordy loves her mission at the Coastal Ballet Company, where she strives to instill passion for dance and affect the lives of the people on the Alabama Gulf Coast through the power of art and the elegance of beauty.

Dancers from all over the country have come to study with Cordy. She lives to teach and see her students’ eyes gleaming during and after classes.

Although dance is her No. 1 focus, Rio Cordy also teaches etiquette and exposes her students to such cultural enrichments as art and music. (Karim Shamsi-Basha/Alabama NewsCenter)

Cordy’s vision for the future is always evolving.

“In five years, I hope we are impacting all of Baldwin County and our state through dance and through the arts,” she said. “I’m doing this for love. This was my calling as a child, and I’ve always wanted to be a ballerina. When I see these children dancing, it really makes me feel happy. I have joy in my heart because I see them creating and expressing themselves in positive ways that inspire them.”

Cordy paused for a few seconds after that last statement, light dancing in her eyes, a smile parting her lips as if she just discovered a huge secret.

“You know what? When you’re inspired you’re in spirit,” she said. “Isn’t that what we all want?”

For more information, visit www.coastalballet.org.

