University of Alabama Women’s History Month spotlights 100 years of women’s suffrage

To honor, to inspire and to amplify the contribution of women throughout history, Women’s History Month was passed into law by the U.S. Congress in March 1987.

To celebrate the month at the University of Alabama, the Women and Gender Resource Center has a lineup of events focusing on 100 years of women’s suffrage.

“This year is particularly important because it’s the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage and when white women gained the right to vote,” said Jaclyn Northrup, assistant director of the center. “Certainly with the passage of the 19th amendment, everyone should have had the right to vote, but with those who are disenfranchised, they experience more obstacles than others.”

Elizabeth Lester, student engagement coordinator for the center, said it’s important to celebrate the achievements and history of any marginalized groups.

“Many people struggle to name women in history outside of Susan B. Anthony and Harriet Tubman,” Lester said. “Part of history is coming to terms with your history and get healing.”

This month’s events are as follows:

March 1-31: “Gorgas Library Women’s History Month Exhibit: Do You Know These Suffragists?” A celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment that recognizes women of color who were instrumental in winning the vote for women.

March 10: “Crafting Feminist Futures” celebrates women with arts and crafts in the Ferguson Center Great Hall from noon to 3 p.m.

March 25: As I Am: Black Women’s Discussion Group at the Intercultural Diversity Center from 2 to 4 p.m.

March 25: Unequal Bake Sale on the second floor of the Ferguson Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

March 26: Every Woman Book Club reading Marilynne Robinson’s “Gilead.” RSVP to [email protected]

March 26: Every Student Book Club reading “Labyrinth Lost” by Zoraida Córdova. RSVP to [email protected]

March 28-29: Alabama Women Student Leadership Conference will be a two-day event at Shelby Hall.

March 29: Ready to Run, an event where women will be encouraged to run for political offices, will be held in the Ferguson Center Heritage Room from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 31: LunaFest Film Festival at the Ferguson Center theater from 6 to 10 p.m.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.