Endeavor expands support for growth-stage entrepreneurs in Birmingham

Endeavor, a global entrepreneurship nonprofit, is expanding in Birmingham, announcing plans to select and support more growth-stage founders and a new program called ScaleUp Birmingham to accelerate the path to Endeavor for the city’s fastest-growing startups.

Endeavor’s efforts will be supported by Alabama Power, Alabama Small Business Capital and a new advisory board that includes founders who have successfully scaled businesses in Birmingham. The board includes Shegun Otulana of Therapy Brands; Shipt founder Bill Smith of Landing; former Daxko CEO Dave Gray of Biso Collective; and venture investor Jared Weinstein, whose social impact entity, The Overton Project, was instrumental in bringing Endeavor to Birmingham.

Maggie Belshé, formerly director of marketing and communications for high-growth health coaching company Pack Health and community liaison of Venture for America’s 2015 class, will lead day-to-day operations and represent Birmingham in regional discussions as the organization grows.

“As an organization of, by and for entrepreneurs, it’s important that each Endeavor office be guided by founders in the community and operated with the tenacity of a startup,” said Endeavor Atlanta Managing Director Aaron Hurst. “With the team we’ve been able to assemble, as well as the energy of community partners, Birmingham is leading the way and setting a precedent for what regional collaboration can look like.”

Endeavor’s presence in the Magic City took shape last fall as local entrepreneur Tony Summerville, founder and CEO of Fleetio, was selected into Endeavor’s global network and Atlanta-based Endeavor company LeaseQuery expanded its operations to Birmingham.

With the launch of ScaleUp Birmingham, Endeavor brings a six-month, nondilutive program anchored around founder-to-founder mentor connections with growth-stage entrepreneurs in other U.S. cities.

Endeavor has versions of ScaleUp in 10 of its more than 35 markets. All share the common goal of equipping founders who have achieved strong product-market fit and proven high-growth potential with the resources and confidence needed to take their companies to the next level.

Individualized strategic growth workshops will be used to create personalized roadmaps for each founder or founding team, to inform mentorship pairings and curate advisory sessions with subject matter experts over the course of the program. Founders will benefit from monthly workshops with their local cohort, designed and implemented in partnership with an executive coach to help navigate their evolving role as a leader.