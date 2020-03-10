Project Horseshoe Farm in Greensboro awarded grant to expand services to Uniontown

Project Horseshoe Farm recently received a grant from the Alabama Power Foundation to expand its services to Uniontown. The grant will be used to provide community health, education and social support to more residents in Perry County.

“We are grateful to have been able to work with our community to make a positive impact here in Greensboro and believe that the Horseshoe Farm model can work well with other communities as well,” said Dr. John Dorsey, Horseshoe Farm’s founder and director. “This grant will allow us to begin to dedicate fellows’ time to work in Uniontown and provide support through our health partner and youth programs, as well as in support of Uniontown’s existing programs for seniors.”

Project Horseshoe Farm in Greensboro helps its neighbors in need from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Fellows will partner with Robert C. Hatch School to provide in-class individualized support to students. Through the Health Partners program, fellows will work with health care providers, churches and community organizations to help elderly, disabled and mentally ill patients in Uniontown with transportation to and from doctors offices, provide health coaching and assist with follow-up care.

The grant will allow Project Horseshoe Farm to enhance its fitness area with new equipment in the downtown Greensboro community center, which will be used by both Hale and Perry county patients.

“We truly believe in the work that Project Horseshoe Farm is doing in the community and we are pleased to be a part of their expansion efforts into Perry County by providing an Alabama Power Foundation grant,” said Mark Crews, Alabama Power Western Division vice president. “We commend this organization for staying true to its mission of strengthening our communities through improving health and quality of life for the residents who need it the most.”

Sarah Hallmark, Horseshoe Farm’s assistant director, said the Alabama Power Foundation has been an avid supporter of Project Horseshoe Farm and its programs. “Without partners like the Alabama Power Foundation, we would not be able to address the needs of our patients. We greatly appreciate their support and continued partnership to help us support this area of our state.”

Since 2007, Project Horseshoe Farm has worked to change the trajectory of community health in Greensboro and the surrounding region. The organization has an integrated network of housing and transportation, as well as health, wellness and social programs for senior citizens, economically disadvantaged people, people with disabilities and other vulnerable adults. Its thriving community center provides programs four days a week. The organization also partners with Hale County Hospital to operate its psychiatric outpatient clinic two times a week in the community center.

Project Horseshoe Farm brings top recent college graduates from across the country to Greensboro each year to participate in its fellowship program, which is designed to prepare aspiring service leaders to strengthen communities and improve quality of life by enhancing community health programs.

To learn more about Project Horseshoe Farm and ways to support the organization, visit projecthsf.org or contact 205-710-6372.