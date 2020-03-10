Talladega Superspeedway receives NASCAR’s 2019 Track Marketing & Communications Award

Talladega Superspeedway was recently honored by NASCAR with the 2019 Track Marketing & Communications Award for the promotional efforts conducted throughout the 2019 season of the $50-million Transformation Infield Project presented by Graybar, along with the celebration of the historic track’s 50th anniversary.

The recipients of the track and NASCAR team awards, which were voted on by a panel of judges consisting of experts from outside the NASCAR industry, were announced during the NASCAR Marketing & Communications Webinar in Charlotte, North Carolina, recently. The track received recognition for its multifaceted marketing and communications programs, campaigns and initiatives that supported the entire Transformation project, which was split into two phases. From the initial announcement in July 2018 to the groundbreaking of the project (October 2018) until the project completion (October 2019), track officials communicated detailed information through various platforms to keep the fans, media and NASCAR family informed every step of the way.

The majority of the track’s 2019 advertising campaigns were positioned on the centerpiece of the project, the one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, as well as the first 50 Years of Speed in Alabama. Advertising was conveyed through a host of means, including direct mail, social/digital, TV, radio, email and digital billboards, in addition to having a presence at more than 50 grassroots promotional events.

On the public relations front, the track hosted 20 media events and press conferences incorporating current NASCAR drivers and legends, as well as released biweekly to weekly updates via social media and press releases to provide the most up-to-date construction progress information.

The yearlong redevelopment endeavor introduced a new Turn 3 Oversized Vehicle Tunnel with 24-hour enter/exit access and reserved infield RV spots with full hookups – Finish Line Premium RV – last spring. The completion of Phase II came in the fall and included the private, reserved Alabama Gang Superstretch RV area (with power and water hookups) and the Talladega Garage Experience, which features an array of family/fan-friendly engagement and social areas with up-close viewing areas in the NASCAR Cup Series garage bays, the massive BIG BILL’S Social Club, Gatorade Victory Lane access, the 600-person Pit Road Club that provides fans a bird’s-eye view of Pit Road and more.

The Talladega Garage Experience was designed with the fans in mind to create an experience like no other by providing unprecedented access to the sport. It’s an extension of Talladega Superspeedway creator and NASCAR founder Bill France Sr.’s vision when he built the track in 1968-69. The same excitement and energy that was around then was brought back to life in 2019.

The stage is set for another year at the venue, with three spring races – the GEICO 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series, the MoneyLion 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the traditional General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series, along with the spring debut of the Talladega Garage Experience. For additional ticket information, call 855-518-RACE (7223) or log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com.