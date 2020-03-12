Hot and Hot Fish Club changes Birmingham location to Pepper Place

If Chris Hastings had stuck with the original plan, Hot and Hot Fish Club might be considered one of Atlanta’s best restaurants today.

Thankfully, friends convinced the former Frank Stitt protégé to stay in Birmingham and Hot and Hot Fish Club cemented itself as one of the Magic City’s best dining destinations.

Hot and Hot is now ready to enjoy it’s second life in Birmingham with its move to Pepper Place. Now closer to Hastings’ other Birmingham restaurant, OvenBird, the two destinations are part of an established and growing dining scene in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood.

Hastings talks about what will be different and what will never change about one of Birmingham’s iconic restaurants.

Chef Chris Hastings talks why he moved Hot and Hot Fish Club to new location from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.