Make it a St. Patrick’s Day to remember with Can’t Miss Alabama festivities

The luck of the Irish be with you.

Birmingham Hammerfest

Professional cycling teams from across the country will race through the streets around Pepper Place in downtown Birmingham on St. Patrick’s Day weekend March 14-15. The fast-paced criterium racing is not just for the pros. Amateurs and juniors will be tackling the same course and putting their skills to the test. Weekend events include a free day of racing, community hour, a kids’ zone where children can show off their St. Patrick’s Day spirit and decorate their bicycles or tricycles, a dog parade and best-dressed contests for prizes. A variety of food trucks will be on site. Visit birminghamhammerfest.com to learn more.

Cyclists take turn 1 at the Birmingham Hammerfest. (contributed) The kids were lined up and ready to cruise in the Alabama Power Lil’ Shamrock ride. (contributed) The men are lined up and ready to go for the Pro/1/2/3 race. (contributed) Fans enjoy some sunshine and great views by the start to finish line. (contributed)

St. Pawtty’s Day in Foley

Rather than a traditional St. Patrick’s Day event, OWA will be serving up some furry fun at St. Pawtty’s Day Saturday, March 14, at 1 p.m., including trick shows and a pet parade. Join the annual parade at 2 p.m. for a $10 donation to the Baldwin County Animal Shelter. Don’t have a furry friend? The Baldwin County Animal Shelter will be on OWA’s Island holding an open pet adoption. OWA is pet-friendly. For the complete list of festivities, visit owa.com. Purchase tickets online.

St. Patrick’s Celebration at Five Points South

Great St. Patrick’s Day events are underway through Tuesday, March 17, at Five Points South. Enjoy Birmingham’s biggest celebrations of the holiday at the Irish Flag Raising and Toast, the annual dinner and parade. Visit the website for the details.

Renew Our Rivers: Valley Creek

The Renew Our Rivers volunteer spring cleanup at Valley Creek is Saturday, March 14. Wear rubber boots, long pants, hats, insect repellent and sunscreen. Volunteers should bring emergency contact information, and minors must have a chaperone to participate. For directions and more information, message Freddie Freeman at [email protected] or call 205-424-4060, ext. 4188. Click here for the complete Renew Our Rivers schedule.

Cher in concert

Cher fans will enjoy the “Here We Go Again Tour” Wednesday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Performances will include Nile Rodgers and Chic. Tickets are online at ticketmaster.

Cook Museum of Natural Science Hosting Butterflies and Friends Fun Day

Cook Museum of Natural Science will host Butterflies and Friends Fun Day on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors will be able to explore and learn about the world of pollinators: bats, butterflies, moths, hummingbirds and bees. There will be crafts, story time, guest speakers and hands-on activities. For more information, visit cookmuseum.org. The venue is at 133 Fourth Ave. NE in Decatur.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

See what’s blooming at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens in March. If the weather permits, you will find daffodils, pansies, forsythias, redbuds, lenten roses, tulips, native azaleas and wildflowers. View the flower gallery here. Admission and parking are free. Follow this link for donations. The Garden Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule garden tours, message [email protected]. The garden is at 2612 Lane Park Road.