Swine Pie at Post Office Pies on 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama list

Pizza is one of those foods that nearly everyone loves, and for good reason.

It is both individual and communal. You can choose the toppings you like or come to a consensus as a group. Plus, it’s bread, sauce and cheese as a start.

In the hands of a chef like John Hall, pizza becomes elevated. Hall gives great attention to the canvas of bread, sauce and cheese before making another artistic expression with the toppings on his signature pizzas at Post Office Pies in Birmingham’s Avondale neighborhood.

One such edible work of art is the Swine Pie, topped with a marriage of meats that includes pepperoni, bacon and a sausage that they make in-house.

Cooked in a wood-burning oven and served in the building that was once the Avondale post office, Post Office Pies has become a hub in the revitalized community.

For Hall, that’s what makes a pizza truly elevated – when it can lift up a neighborhood.

“We just really want to be that neighborhood staple that people come to depend and rely on,” Hall said.

The Swine Pie has been elevated to the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.