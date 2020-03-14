Recipe: Southern Fried Cabbage

Fried Cabbage is one of those things that we’ve been making for years, but also one of those things that I never thought to put on the blog.

I just love cabbage any way, but this is probably one of my favorite ways to make it. Like my Squash and Onions a few weeks ago, I made this and then proceeded to eat about half of it all by myself after I shot these images. I suppose there are worse things to eat half of.

When I was growing up, Mom made cabbage quite often. It was cheap and we all liked it a lot. I remember she would always cut out the core and leave it for Dad and me. And while it’s not like we would eat the stem, we would race to see who could get to the core first. We both love the crunch and flavor of that core. Sometimes it even had a little heat to it. Such weirdos, right? Have you ever tried eating the raw core?

This recipe starts by cooking bacon pieces until crisp. Next, you add some onion and cook it until tender. Then add the cabbage and with a little help from some chicken broth (which gives it even more flavor), cook it down to perfection.

It’s a super savory, smoky side dish that pairs well with just about any menu.

A few things to note on this recipe:

This is a recipe that you can cook to suit your taste. If you like the cabbage with a little more texture, you’ll want to cook it for less time.Those of you who like it super tender will cook it more. It’s just a matter of tasting a bite or two every little bit and cooking it until you get it where you like it.

While I’m always a fan of timesavers, using pre-shredded bagged cabbage (like for coleslaw) isn’t a great idea. It’ll cook to mush pretty quickly. You’ll want to get a whole head of cabbage and chop it up. It’s pretty easy to do.

Southern Fried Cabbage

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves: 6 people

Ingredients

1 small green cabbage (about 2 pounds), cored and chopped

5 slices bacon, coarsely chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1/3 cup chicken broth

salt

pepper

Instructions

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon until crisp. Remove the bacon from the pan using a slotted spoon and allow the bacon fat to remain in the skillet. Add the onion to the pan. Cook until translucent – about 5 minutes. Add the cabbage and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes. Add the chicken broth, salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage is tender to your liking. Add the bacon back to the skillet and stir to combine. Serve immediately.

