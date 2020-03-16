Alabama businesses, organizations and institutions helping others with coronavirus impact

The closing of schools, the canceling of events and the telecommuting of workers due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns are putting a strain on individuals, families, small businesses and pretty much all of Alabama.

But Alabamians are stepping up to help fellow Alabamians deal with the crisis.

Some outreaches are large, like #BhamStrong, a collaboration between the city of Birmingham and private and civic organizations that aims to make response to COVID-19 quick and focused where relief is needed.

The partnership puts an emphasis on aiding small businesses in the city with fewer than 50 employees. The Birmingham Strong Fund has been established with support from the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, United Way of Central Alabama, Birmingham Business Resource Center, Birmingham City Schools, Jefferson County Department of Public Health, UAB, Pack Health, Shipt and Jones Valley Teaching Farm. The Birmingham Office of Innovation and Economic Development wants to commit $200,000 to the fund, which the Birmingham City Council will consider at a meeting later this month. Individual donations can also be made.

Some outreaches are small but mighty, like Hibachi chef Joe Cook Fan, who has partnered with the Selma Baptist Church in Dothan to feed K-12 students while they are out of school. Fan said on his Facebook Page that he will continue the meals Monday to Wednesday until early April. Those who have children who need food can contact Selma Baptist Church at 3255 South Park Avenue in Dothan or call 334-793-4602.

In keeping with its commitment to bring you “good news from home,” Alabama NewsCenter is looking to share as many examples as possible of Alabamians helping Alabamians during this time of crisis. You will see them show up on our home page along with the other stories we will continue to bring you. We’ve also established a separate page with just coronavirus information and stories here: https://alabamanewscenter.com/coronavirus/.

