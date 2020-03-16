Auto supplier HTNA expanding in Jasper to serve Mazda Toyota Manufacturing

Hayashi Telempu North America (HTNA), a Michigan-based supplier of automotive interior components, plans to expand its operations in Walker County with a $7 million project that will create 19 jobs.

The announcement makes HTNA’s facility in Jasper the first outside north Alabama selected to supply Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA, which is building a $1.6 billion joint venture assembly plant in Huntsville.

“HTNA appreciates the support of the Jasper community, the state of Alabama and our employees as we continue to grow our operations in Jasper,” said Jeff Norris, the HTNA plant manager. “We look forward to the continued partnership with the community as we serve our customers’ needs.”

HTNA, a Tier One supplier that manufactures carpet and interior trim components for the automotive industry, opened in Jasper in 2011. The company’s growth spurt follows an expansion project in 2013 and will push employment at the site to 125.

“Congratulations to the entire HTNA team on being selected as a supplier to the new Mazda/Toyota plant located in Huntsville. I know this is a big win for the company and certainly it is a win for our city,” Jasper Mayor David O’Mary said.

Once the expansion project is complete, HTNA’s investment at the Jasper facility will total $42 million.

“This is not only great news for Jasper and Walker County, it is a major benefit to the surrounding communities,” said Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed of Jasper. “I would like to thank HTNA for their continued confidence in Walker County.”

Production is scheduled to begin at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing next year. So far, five Mazda Toyota suppliers have pinpointed sites in Madison and Limestone counties for production locations that will create almost 1,700 new auto-sector jobs. Combined, the new investment totals $440 million.

“HTNA is a great company with deep Alabama roots, and its growth in Jasper over the years has been impressive,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“With this expansion, HTNA solidifies its roots in Walker County and extends the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA supply chain to another region of the state.”

Celebrating growth

Walker County officials applauded HTNA’s reinvestment in Jasper, which has developed a cluster of auto suppliers in recent years.

“HTNA is a great corporate citizen, so I’m very excited that they will be expanding once again in Walker County,” said state Rep. Connie Rowe of Jasper. “Their new state-of-the-art assembly lines will mean more jobs and more opportunities for local families.

“Over the past 10 years, we have built a great partnership with HTNA and they have truly become a part of our community,” she said.

David Knight, director of the Walker County Development Authority, said HTNA’s third expansion project represents a vote of confidence in its Alabama workforce.

“Supporting our existing industry is truly a team effort and we are thrilled that HTNA will be making this new investment and creating additional jobs in our community,” Knight said.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.