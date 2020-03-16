Birmingham Jewish Community Center provides child care for those responding to coronavirus crisis

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Birmingham Jewish Community Center provides child care for those responding to coronavirus crisis
The Levite Jewish Community Center is providing aid to the community during the coronavirus crisis. (contributed)

The Levite Jewish Community Center (LJCC) in Birmingham is working with the city to provide care for children of first responders, healthcare professionals and essential workers. The LJCC will also serve as a food pickup location for families who rely on schools to provide meals. Click here to see the list of food needed and drop-off information. To volunteer, click here.

weather-center

James Spann: Warmer days ahead for Alabama, with spotty showers

Prev Story
community

Jefferson County, Birmingham now under states of emergency because of coronavirus

Next Story

Related Stories