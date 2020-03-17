Alabama Power poised to maintain reliable electric service

This story was updated March 17 at 3:15 p.m.

Alabama Power is closely monitoring the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and is prepared to maintain reliable electric service.

“Safety First is a core value of Alabama Power. We are focused on the safety and well-being of our employees and customers, while ensuring there is no impact to reliable service,” said Mark Crosswhite, Alabama Power CEO. “Our company is actively implementing strategic plans across our system to maintain the service our customers trust us to deliver.”

The company has taken proactive actions to both prevent the spread of illness and protect the safety and health of employees, including:

Providing guidance for practicing safe social distancing, frequent handwashing, limiting travel and avoiding large crowds.

Implementing telecommuting for those who can perform their duties remotely.

Canceling facility tours and external meetings.

Aggressively sanitizing work areas.

Canceling all non-essential business travel – both domestic and international.

Asking employees to self-identify if they have traveled or plan to travel internationally.

Using technology for meetings.

As always, Alabama Power works with each of our customers to offer resources during this uncertain time. Since the state of emergency was declared, the company has not disconnected any customers for non-payment and there are no plans to do so for those impacted by COVID-19. Customers who are affected and have difficulty paying their bills should contact Customer Service at alabamapower.com or 1-800-245-2244.

Customers can manage energy accounts from home through the website, by phone or mail. Alabama Power also has instituted aggressive cleaning practices in business offices and appliance centers should customers need to visit in person.

Alabama Power customers and employees should follow the guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which includes helpful tips and reminders about:

The company encourages energy efficiency to help customers manage their energy use while spending more time at home. Simple adjustments to behaviors that can help manage energy include: