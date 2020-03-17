Alabama Power warns customers of phone scam

Alabama Power is sharing information on a scam targeting customers over the phone claiming to be a representative from Alabama Power and requesting immediate payment on accounts.

In some instances, scammers have altered a customer’s caller ID to falsely read Alabama Power Company.

These scams happen periodically and are increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic. As always, Alabama Power works with each of our customers on the best service options for their accounts and the schemes that criminals use are not part of our business practices.

“The No. 1 tip we tell customers is if anyone calls you directly and claims to be with Alabama Power, hang up and call our Customer Service line at 1-800-245-2244,” said Alisa Summerville, Alabama Power Customer Services Center director. “This small step can save a customer from making a false payment. We are happy to talk the situation through with them, so they are confident in their account status and our process.”

Alabama Power wants customers to remember the following to protect themselves from scams: