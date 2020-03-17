Birmingham Business Alliances shares coronavirus resources

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Birmingham Business Alliances shares coronavirus resources
The Birmingham Business Alliance has identified resources for businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. (contributed)

The Birmingham Business Alliance has identified resources for businesses during the COVID-19 crisis and has started a site to share them. In addition to various financial resources available, the site links to those that can provide information, tips and other assistance. The BBA said the list will be regularly updated as more resources and information sources are identified.

