Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Ozark to provide free lunches to children

With spring break starting next week in Ozark, the Boy’s and Girl’s Club (BGC) – Ozark will ensure youngsters don’t miss a meal.

“Ozark schools announced March 16 that they were closing,” said BGC Executive Director Jessica Moore. “We heard that lunches are a big concern for many families, because next week is spring break.”

Starting Monday, March 23, the BGC will provide free lunch service to children under 18. Though the BGC closed because of COVID-19, kids can pick up a healthy brown bag lunch and snack in the BGC parking lot at 195 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Ozark. Families may apply on the BGC website. Children must be with an adult. Meals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We’ll provide lunches for at least two weeks, and see how it goes,” Moore said. “The situation is still changing, but as of now, schools are closed until April 6. We’re monitoring the situation.”

After spring break, Ozark City Schools will again provide free lunches to students.

No documentation is needed to take part in BCG’s free lunch program. Lunches will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. daily. Volunteers at Mt. Olive Fellowship Church in Dothan make the lunches.

BGC serves about 300 students from Ozark City Schools, including George W. Long Elementary, Midland City Elementary and South Dale Middle schools.